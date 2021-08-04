New Hampshire Circuit Court to Pause Covered Eviction Cases in Counties with High COVID-19 Transmission Rates Partial pause will include eviction cases in Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford Counties where a declaration is provided Concord, NH – In response to the CDC partial eviction moratorium order issued on August 3, 2021, the New Hampshire Circuit Court has paused eviction proceedings for tenants covered by the moratorium who reside in counties with high or substantial COVID-19 community transmission, effective immediately. Currently, those counties are Hillsborough, Rockingham, and Strafford counties. All landlord-tenant cases arising out of those counties that were previously stayed by the moratorium—that is, where a tenant has provided a declaration in compliance with the CDC order to their landlord—will be stayed again. This partial eviction moratorium applies to cases in the circuit courts in Brentwood, Candia, Derry, Hampton, Portsmouth, Salem, Dover, Rochester, Goffstown, Hillsborough, Manchester, Merrimack, Milford, and Nashua. At this time, all other courts will continue processing and holding hearings in all landlord-tenant cases. The Circuit Court will continue to review COVID-19 transmission rates in other counties and change practice as needed. Importantly, tenants residing in affected counties are not covered by the moratorium unless they provide a declaration in compliance with the CDC order to their landlord. Tenants in affected counties who have previously provided a declaration and who continue to qualify for the moratorium do not need to provide a new declaration to gain the protection of the August 3 moratorium. Landlords and tenants who are concerned about non-payment of rent are encouraged to learn about and apply for available federal funds through the New Hampshire Emergency Rental Assistance Program. To learn more about NHERAP and to start an application, go to CAPNH.org or call 2-1-1 to be connected to your local Community Action Program, which will process your application. Landlords and tenants with questions about their specific case can call the Court’s Information Center at 1-855-212-1234. For more information about landlord and tenant cases generally, parties can visit the Circuit Court’s landlord and tenant website at: https://www.courts.state.nh.us/district/landlord.htm. ### Media Contact: Susan Warner Communications Manager NH Judicial Branch One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 802-299-6945