Hospitality Investors Trust (HIT) REIT - Investor Update
Hospitality Investors Trust (HIT) REIT and its operating partnership filed petitions for bankruptcy and investors are filing lawsuits to recover losses.PALM BEACH, FL, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month Hospitality Investors Trust and its operating partnership filed petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. Unfortunately, many investors are now expecting significant investment losses as a result.
This came as no surprise to the lawyers at the national investor law firm, Haselkorn & Thibaut, P.A., as they have been actively investigating and pursuing FINRA Arbitration claims against broker-dealers and financial advisors that sold Hospitality Investors Trust (HIT), formerly known as American Realty Capital Hospitality Trust (ARC) for their clients for almost a year now.
Fortunately, some of the HIT investors may be able to recover their investment losses through the FINRA arbitration process. According to attorney Matthew Thibaut, “…the FINRA arbitration process is generally faster and more efficient than traditional state or federal court lawsuits, or even class action cases.” Attorney Thibaut also noted that most FINRA claims involve only paper-based discovery and no deposition testimony.
According to the applicable laws, rules, and regulations, broker-dealer firms are responsible for conducting proper due diligence on investments recommended to clients, and financial advisors are required to make suitable recommendations. Often, these types of claims involve issues related to the level of due diligence that was conducted by the firm and the financial advisor, whether or not the material risks were properly disclosed to the investor, and whether or not the financial advisor, account, account, and transaction were all properly supervised. Where negligence or impropriety can be established, investors can have a potential claim to recover their investment losses.
The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the manner in which FINRA registered broker-dealer firms and financial advisors HIT and similar non-traded investment products and investment strategies involving those and similar alternative investment products were approved for sale by broker-dealers to investor clients, represented to individual investors, as well as the sales practice and supervision related to these transactions or investment strategies. If you have any knowledge or experience with these matters, please contact Haselkorn & Thibaut at 1-800-856-3352, or visit the law firm's website.
