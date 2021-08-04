Fertility Center Hopes to Raise at Least $20,000 With Fourth Annual Fundraiser to Help Infertile Patients Have a Family
Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area (RSC) celebrates patients and possibilities at this year’s Corks with Cade eventSAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Facing infertility is bad enough, but not having the funds to undergo treatments that can help you conceive may be even worse for the approximate 1 in 8 couples having trouble conceiving. For the fourth year in a row, the physicians and staff at RSC are doing something about it.
This year’s RSC Corks with Cade fundraiser will take place August 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Dante Robere Vineyards in Livermore, CA. This evening features winetasting, food trucks, a silent auction and a DJ with all proceeds going to support the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation. The foundation’s grants assist families with the costs associated with fertility treatment or adoption.
Jenafer Ramirez was overjoyed when she and her husband Joseph were awarded the Cade Foundation’s Family Building Grant in 2019. Along with the help of the experts at RSC, the couple became pregnant and welcomed their son, R.J., into the world this past October.
“I was so overwhelmingly happy and completely fulfilled,” says Ramirez. “It was like the long, hard journey I had been on was finally over and I was given the best gift in the world.”
For more than 35 years, RSC has been helping individuals and couples of all genders achieve their dreams of having a family through assisted reproductive technologies. In that time, RSC has continually connected patients with financial resources to ease the burden of paying for infertility treatments. The Corks with Cade event helps tremendously.
Last year’s event raised $48,000 for this cause – despite being virtual due to the pandemic. With the expectation of 200-300 visitors this year, RSC hopes to raise at least $20,000.
RSC Executive Director Sheldon B. Josephs, FACHE, will be honored as the 2021 Family Building Champion. Josephs joined RSC in 2009 and has earned the distinction of Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is also a long-time member in the Medical Group Management Association.
Regular registration for the event ends on August 26 and includes three wine tastings, one wine glass and a food truck voucher for $10. To purchase tickets, visit the Corks with Cade Eventbrite page at 2021cacorks.eventbrite.com.
Two tickets to the event will be raffled off on RSC’s Facebook page. Follow facebook.com/rscbayarea for instructions on how to enter.
For more information on the event, visit rscbayarea.com/events.
About Reproductive Science Center
Established in 1983, two years after the first successful birth through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the U.S., Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area has been a pioneering fertility medical practice. RSC was responsible for the nation’s second successful birth of a baby from a frozen embryo and is recognized today for its pregnancy rates and work with egg donors and egg donation for patients from Northern California, the Western U.S., Asia, India and around the world for patients pursuing medical tourism. www.rscbayarea.com
