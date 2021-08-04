Route 4012 Mitchell Road Bridge Repairs Start Friday Night in Neshannock Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repairs on the Mitchell Road (Route 4012) Bridge over Interstate I-376 in Neshannock Township, Lawrence County will begin Friday, August 6 weather permitting.

Due to a bridge strike on April 1, 2021, the Mitchell Road Bridge over I-376 will close to traffic beginning at 9 p.m. Friday night. Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will begin demolition of a portion of the bridge over the eastbound lanes of I-376 in preparation of replacement work. To allow the work to occur, the bridge will close to traffic in both directions just west of the on and off ramps on westbound I-376 through Tuesday evening, October 19. Additionally, the eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Mitchell Road and the ramp from Mitchell Road to eastbound I-376 will close during the same period. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

Mitchell Road to Eastbound I-376

From Mitchell Road, take Route 18 (Wilmington Road) southbound

Turn right onto Maitland Lane (Route 1002)

Turn right onto Pulaski Road (Route 4004)

Turn left onto eastbound US 422 (Benjamin Franklin Highway) toward New Castle

Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward Sharon

From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Mitchell Road (Exit 9)

End detour

Eastbound I-376 to Mitchell Road

From eastbound I-376, continue past the closed exit

Take the Youngstown/To West 422 (Exit 12A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Pulaski Road (Route 4004)

Turn left onto Maitland Lane (Route 1002)

Turn left onto Route 18 (Wilmington Road)

Follow Route 18 back to Mitchell Road

End detour

A single-lane and shoulder closure on eastbound I-376 in the area of the Mitchell Road Bridge will be implemented around-the-clock continuously through October 19. The ramps to and from westbound I-376 at the Mitchell Road interchange will remain open.

A closure of eastbound I-376 will occur from 9 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Monday morning, August 6-9 as crews conduct bridge demolition work. Eastbound I-376 will detoured between the New Wilmington/Pulaski Route 208 (Exit 5) and the Business 422 East/Sampson Street (Exit 12B) interchanges. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Eastbound I-376

From eastbound I-376, take the New Wilmington/Pulaski (Exit 5) off-ramp

Turn left onto Route 208

Turn right onto Route 18

Turn right onto Business 422 (West Falls Street)

West Falls Street becomes Route 224

Turn left onto the eastbound I-376 on-ramp

End detour

