Treasurer Magaziner Calls for Resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner today issued the following statement, calling for the resignation of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after a months-long investigation concluded that he sexually harassed at least 11 women, including current and former employees:

"Women deserve to work in an environment free of harassment, and leaders of integrity must strive to build a workplace where everyone is respected and safe. Governor Cuomo has clearly violated that standard; I join President Biden and others in calling for his resignation."

# # #

