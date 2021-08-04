Hunters Can Improve Shotgun Shooting Skills at Wingshooting Clinic at Decatur Gun Club

Clinic sessions planned for Aug. 28 and 29

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), the Illinois Conservation Foundation (ICF) and the Decatur Gun Club are sponsoring a wingshooting clinic for hunters at the Decatur Gun Club with sessions on Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days. Two 4-hour sessions (morning or afternoon) are available both days. The clinic sessions will be taught by certified IDNR and/or National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA) wingshooting instructors. The cost of the clinic is $35 per person, which covers the cost of clay targets and refreshments.

The clinic is designed to improve the wingshooting skills of hunters. Hunters interested in improving their ability to hit moving targets with a shotgun are encouraged to attend. In addition, hunters will have a fun time shooting with friends or new acquaintances with similar shooting abilities.

The clinic is hands-on and includes extensive live fire at a variety of clay target presentations on a specially designed sporting clays course. The clay target presentations represent typical hunting situations. From ducks to rabbits, pheasants to doves, hunters will find clay target presentations that resemble their favorite, as well as their most troublesome, shots. The sporting clays course will be overlaid onto the Decatur Gun Club’s skeet and trap fields for the two-day clinic. The participant-to-instructor ratio will be four to one. Typically, participants are squadded with others of similar shooting ability. There will be a briefing about shotgun handling and safety as well as range safety protocols at the start of each session.

Participants in the clinic will be required to observe all guidance from the CDC and Illinois Department of Public Health at the time of the event regarding face coverings and social distancing. Advanced registration is required. Registration forms can be accessed at https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/recreation/wingshooting/Pages/default.aspx. Click on the “Calendar” button and then click on “Registration Forms” for the session you plan to attend. Registration forms must be received by Wednesday, August 25.