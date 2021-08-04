DeFi smart wealth management app, iBG is helping the masses win big in Cryptocurrency with its liquidity pool listing on the BSC starting 11th August 2021

/EIN News/ -- Smart wealth management app, iBG is bolstering the success of its roll-out with the announcement of its liquidity pool listing on the Binance Smart Chain.

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The future is changing at unprecedented speeds and DeFi continues to reshape the entire blockchain industry at scale. Today, iBG is fully committed to expanding its digital capabilities to empower every individual to navigate through this space, and we are thrilled to announce that we are now part of the Binance Smart Chain network.

"iBG's liquidity pool listing on the BSC network is another step towards enabling each member of the iBG community to make the most out of the fast-growing world of crypto and DeFi” says Dr. Vin Menon, Co-founder and Strategic Advisor of iBG.

Through BSC’s dual-chain architecture, here’s what iBG users can expect:

Two liquidity pairs: iBG/BUSD and iBG/BNB Tokens will be available on Pancake Swap immediately after. Robust security features to prevent any rug pulls Efficiency and flexibility in transferring and managing DeFi assets through the iBG App when the Smart Defi Manager feature is rolled out.

iBG’s Robo Advisory is a digital platform that enables automatic financial planning services powered by artificial intelligence.

With a highly intuitive user interface and functionalities powered by AI and machine learning, the Robo Advisory is the single most important tool for you to earn from the DeFi space because it has the ability to provide you with tailored and ultra-personalized recommendations based on your user behaviour.

One of the three phases of the iBG App is the iBG Welcome Wallet. As part of the Community Rollout, the iBG Welcome Wallet is where users can start staking tokens automatically.

The second phase is the iBG Smart DeFi Manager. Within the Smart Wealth Manager, users can get their customized DeFi Investment Profiles and their strategy recommendations, which are predetermined based on their risk profile.

This marks the beginning of staking for daily yield in DeFi and is what sets iBG apart from other DeFi tokens today.

In the third and final phase, is the robust iBG Robo Advisory, which harnesses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies to create deeper customized portfolio options for users.

“iBG continues to be a front-runner in this powerful economy by pioneering the first token rollout to be insured against risk. It is the only fully insured token in the world today and continuously implements security measures to an already safe system that guides every user to participate in fully audited APY paying protocols," adds Dr. Vin Menon, co-founder of iBG.

With the tokenomics and security functionalities all in place, iBG is also expected to keep growing along with the ecosystem, and various factors will drive this growth.

Demand is on the rise: Demand for the iBG tokens will continue to increase as users get comfortable with their earnings from various DeFi protocols.

Partnership deals: iBG will continue establishing new partnerships with traditional finance players and DeFi protocols to increase your earning opportunities.

Always control where your funds are. No one else can handle your money because all transactions are initiated from your own decentralised wallet.

Token Burn: In partnership with BGBF-I (South East Asia's 1st Insured BTC Fund), the BGBF treasury uses 65% of its profits to Buy & Burn all tokens placed in circulation. This is a powerful partnership offering demand and liquidity for any token being sold and designed to reduce supply and thus drive up your token value.

In partnership with BGBF-I (South East Asia’s 1st Insured BTC Fund), the BGBF treasury uses 65% of its profits to Buy & Burn all tokens placed in circulation. This is a powerful partnership offering demand and liquidity for any token being sold and designed to reduce supply and thus drive up your token value. Liquidity Pools: iBG will place 50% of all funds in liquidity pools in the top decentralised exchanges (DEX). Such high liquidity will allow for a smooth trading experience matching buyers and sellers with ease.

The opportunities in DeFi are endless, and this new liquidity listing is a step closer to providing our investors within the iBG community with more opportunities to navigate the complex world of DeFi and maximize their wealth with confidence and ease

