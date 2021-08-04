Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (4 August 2021)

Four patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Southern and Central Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Mendefera (2) and Dekemhare (1); Southern Region. The last patient is from Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, three patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (2) and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,475 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,568.