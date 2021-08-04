» News » 2021 » Department of Natural Resources and partners Celeb...

Department of Natural Resources and partners Celebrate Missouri Bicentennial at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 12-22

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, AUG. 4, 2021 – The Womans Building will be the headquarters for Missouri Bicentennial activities at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 12 through Aug. 22 in Sedalia. Visitors can view displays of the Missouri Bicentennial time capsule and quilt. They can also receive a free Department of Natural Resources Missouri Bicentennial State Fair souvenir pinback button while supplies last. Official Missouri Bicentennial merchandise will also be on sale in the building.

Other special displays and events at the Womans Building include the following:

Students from the Missouri School of Journalism will record stories at the Missouri on Mic traveling audio booth daily from 10 a.m. to noon. Join in the fun and share your thoughts about life in Missouri. Selected stories from the project will air on KBIA. The collection of stories will be archived at the State Historical Society of Missouri as part of Missouri’s 200th anniversary of statehood.

Enjoy “Missouri Bicentennial State of Stories” with two performances by master Missouri storytellers at 1 and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Visitors can view a scaled replica of the Thomas Hart Benton Mural on the front lawn Thursday, Aug. 12. Commissioned in 1935 and completed in 1936, the mural explores the history and tales of Missouri's past. (The original mural is located in the Missouri State Capitol.)

State parks interpreters will be on hand several days of the fair to share fun and educational activities you can enjoy at Missouri’s 92 state parks and historic sites.

The Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District will bring a giant inflatable worm tunnel to the front lawn Monday, Aug. 16. Walk through the tunnel to see what it is like underground and how worms and other critters help improve the soil.

The Haz Town and Spillville dioramas will be on display showing various hazards responded to by the department in communities across the state.

Visit with Missouri park rangers Thursday, Aug. 19.

The Missouri Geological Survey will display rocks, fossils and minerals. Geologists will share information about the importance of minerals - don’t miss the fluorescent mineral display!

Find out how the department is funding electric vehicle charging stations and upgrading school buses, trucks, locomotive, marine and airport vehicles.

Visit the household hazardous waste booth Wednesday, Aug. 18; Friday, Aug. 20; and Saturday, Aug. 21.

The Mozarkite Society of Missouri will have mozarkite, the state rock, in polished and unpolished forms on various days.

Other displays include information about Missouri’s energy resources, reuse of scrap tires, the Missouri Emergency Response Commission, earthquakes and more.

Enjoy Our Missouri Celebration at the Missouri State Fair Aug. 12 through Aug. 22 in Sedalia. Learn more about this year’s fair online at mostatefair.com/.

