Business Reporter: How data analytics is used to understand property risk and streamline insurance claims
CoreLogic’s granular and accurate data coupled with AI gives rise to innovative insurance policies and a seamless end-to-end customer experienceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a video and a podcast series published on Business Reporter, Mick Noland, JJ Jagannathan, Rose Hancock, Howard Botts, Curtis McDonald and Daniel Betten of leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, CoreLogic, talk about how data analytics can drive revenue for insurers through enhanced customer experience and transform traditional insurance into an effective new business model.
CoreLogic’s comprehensive solutions are of benefit to both insurers and policyholders. Not only do these solutions enable insurers to create best-of-breed insurance policies and extend their range with the right insurtech offerings through CoreLogic’s digital hub, but they also help insurers expand their client base by pointing them to new customers. Their trademark OneHome platform, while providing home seekers with a quick and user-friendly way of finding and buying a property, offers embedded property insurance and mortgages as well. By digitally connecting underwriting and claims data along the insurance value chain, on-demand insurance policies charging premiums based on usage become viable.
Recently, the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events have presented the biggest threat to traditional insurance models. However, CoreLogic’s high-definition hazard models show how local climate trends add to the risk a building is normally exposed to when seeking insurance. State-of-the art policies against weather risks such as parametric hail insurance combine modern technology that verifies the location, size and ratio of a hailstorm with automated pay-out if the actual storm meets contractual parameters, thus enabling insurers to bypass claim-adjustment and offering insureds a seamless claim experience.
