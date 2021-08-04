UNMISS welcomes the swearing-in of members of Transitional National Legislature

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan welcomes the swearing into office of 504 members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and 84 members of the Council of States as a positive step forward in the peace process.

The legislature is responsible for passing new laws and reforms that will help progress the full implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including the permanent constitution-making process and preparations for elections at the end of the transitional period.

The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, is also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.

“It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days,” said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom.

“We have every confidence that the members will tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm given that there is still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement.”