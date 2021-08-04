QualiTech Environmental Partners with Green Boom to Promote and Distribute Environmentally Friendly Oil-Spill Absorbents
Industry leader teams up with Green Boom to demo at Clean Pacific August 17-18 in Renton, Washington
This partnership makes perfect sense to introduce this cutting-edge innovation at Clean Pacific, one of our industry’s most important trade shows.”CHASKA, MN AND ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QualiTech Environmental, Inc. has partnered with Green Boom to develop and promote a revolutionary line of eco-friendly absorbent products, providing its customers with 100 percent biodegradable oil spill prevention, response and remediation products. QualiTech will introduce Green Boom’s USDA Biopreferred ‘green’ absorbents including booms, socks, pillows, spill kits and loose absorbent at the Clean Pacific Annual Conference, August 17-18 in Renton, Washington.
— Josh Clifford, Operations Manager at QualiTech Environmental, Inc.
“Green Boom is so honored to partner with QualiTech to educate the oil spill industry on ways to leverage our environmentally safe absorbents,” said Green Boom Co-Founder Sudhir Sharma. “With QualiTech’s industry leadership position, we believe their endorsement and support will be integral to our success.”
Available in industry-standard sized pillows, socks, spill kits, booms along with custom sizes, Green Boom’s products are made from patent-pending biomass up-cycling technologies that use sustainably sourced agricultural wastes and textiles. Led by a team with broad chemical engineering experience, Green Boom created a technology that converts renewable, biodegradable and low-value agricultural materials into water-repellent, oil-only absorbents.
“QualiTech is always looking for new and better ways to protect the environment when addressing an oil spill,” said Josh Clifford, Operations Manager at QualiTech Environmental, Inc. “Green Boom’s products are in line with our parent company, QualiTech, Inc. values of providing top quality ingredients and nutrients that promote the health and well-being of people, plants and animals. This partnership makes perfect sense to introduce this cutting-edge innovation at Clean Pacific, one of our industry’s most important trade shows.”
For more information about QualiTech Environmental, please visit www.qualitechco.com/env/. For more information about Green Boom, please visit www.greenboom.com.
About Green Boom
Green Boom is the only 100% biodegradable line of oil-only absorbents suitable for large spill response, industrial and transportation MRO, and safety spill kits. Available in industry-standard pillows, socks, booms and loose absorbents, these green alternative products have a larger capacity, faster absorbency, and are more durable than polypropylene at a comparable price.
About Qualitech
QualiTech is the industry leader in providing worldwide equipment and services for oil spill response and prevention. Its mission is to provide quality ingredients and nutrients that promote the health and wellbeing of people, plants and animals. QualiTech Environmental supplies state-of-the-art oil spill containment and recovery equipment & services. With more than 30 years in the business, the company delivers customized packages tailored to the customer's needs.
