New All Things Judicial Podcast Episode Focuses on Civics Education in North Carolina

Many of North Carolina's students will be returning to their studies this month and the most recent episode of All Things Judicial focuses on civics education in North Carolina. The episode begins with interviews with social studies teachers about their experiences with teaching students about our systems of government. Later in the episode, you will hear from Chief Justice Paul Newby and Associate Justice Samuel Ervin IV who led the Supreme Court of North Carolina's civics education outreach in 2019. Listeners will also learn about the Judicial Branch's free civics education materials and Speakers Bureau that are available to educators and others who are interested in making civics education more accessible in North Carolina.

"I hope to inspire students to dig deeper to see that the American experiment is payed forward one generation at a time," Chief Justice Newby said on the podcast. "It will be up to them to look at who we are as a people and make the determination how to shape us."

