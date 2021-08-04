Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Job Mokgoro on Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccination in the North West province

North West Premier, Prof. Tebogo Job Mokgoro has encouraged residents to do walk-ins at different vaccination sites in the province and receive their jabs once registered and not wait for further communication on the date for vaccination.

Premier Mokgoro was speaking to residents during the radio interview about the Provincial Government’s Covid-19 public awareness and compliance monitoring campaign which is continuing in different parts of the province.

Members of the Provincial Command Council led by Premier Mokgoro as well as Executive Mayors and Mayors of District and Local Municipalities have been visiting congested areas such as shopping malls and taxi ranks to monitor compliance to lockdown regulations and to encourage residents to register and take their vaccines once they are illegible to do so.

Premier Mokgoro said residents once registered, don’t have to wait for the SMS communication for vaccination.

“During our interaction with residents, some indicated that they have registered but are waiting for further communication for vaccination. We told them that they can now do walk-ins at any vaccination center to receive their jab even if they have not received further communication. Residents can also register at the vaccination sites” remarked Mokgoro who is impressed by a rising interest of people who want to vaccinate.

With regard to vaccination hesitancy by some residents, Premier Mokgoro said more and more people who are not vaccinated are succumbing to the disease.

“I have received my jab and led by example. I remain in good health and spirit. There are only a few cases of people that are having side effects as a result of the vaccine as compared to a lot of people who are dying on a daily basis as a result of the virus. The vaccine does not completely protect you against the virus, however one has an increased chance of not getting severe illness or even dying from the virus” said Premier Mokgoro.

North West Province has been experiencing high daily infections which has prompted the provincial leadership to embark on this campaign to caution the residents about the risk of not adhering to non-pharmaceutical controls of fighting Covid-19 which includes wearing of masks, ensuring social distancing and regularly washing hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based sanitizer.

“Many people are adhering to the regulations and only a few people who have Covid fatigue are not complying. We have encouraged them all to assist the government in fighting the virus and reduce the risk of infections. People generally do appreciate this effort by the government and are willing to comply” concluded Premier Mokgoro.

This Friday, 06 August 2021 @10h00 Premier Mokgoro will be at Delareyville in the Tswaing Local Municipality to continue with the campaign which has also made many people to recommit themselves to the fight against Covid-19.