COMPASS Pathways plc to announce second quarter 2021 financial results on 11 August 2021

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the second quarter 2021, and provide an update on recent business developments, on 11 August 2021.

The management team will host a conference call at 1:00pm UK (8.00am ET) on 11 August. The call can be accessed by dialing (833) 665-0659 from the United States, +1 (914) 987-7313 internationally, and 0800 028 8438 from the UK, followed by the conference ID: 3495828.

The call will also be webcast on the Investors section of the COMPASS Pathways website. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

 

Contacts:

COMPASS Pathways
Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401-290-7324

 


