John Maxwell to present at Etech Global Services’ Servant Leadership Conference
NACOGDOCHES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Etech Global Services is honored to be hosting Dr. John Maxwell at the upcoming Etech’s Servant Leadership Conference to be held on August 9, 2021. He will be presenting some great learnings from his recent book, The Leader’s Greatest Return. In this book, Maxwell shares the most important lessons he has learned about the leadership development process and will unveil transforming insights on servant leadership during the event.
Dr. John Maxwell is a leadership expert, speaker, and author. He has written over 100 books that have been translated into fifty languages. Many of them are on the New York Times Best Seller list. He was also listed by Inc. Magazine in 2014 as the #1 leadership expert in the world. In the last two decades, he has served and helped Fortune 500 company leaders, universities, and community leaders.
The Etech Servant Leadership Conference session will be focused on:
• How to lift up the capacity of others and develop their potential
• Growing oneself to enrich the lives of others and make a remarkable difference
• The tactics and strategies to build high performing teams
• Developing relationships with team members that go well below the surface
• Creating a team environment that gives importance to growth and wellness
• How to be a self-motivator and generate outstanding outcomes
• Recognizing right potential and nurturing the talent
Etech heavily invests in its leadership programs and has developed an incredible leadership culture that continues to evolve. Etech is intentional and actively strives to grow and develop future leaders through varied leadership curriculum and teachings of exclusive 12 character Commitments. Spread across 3 countries and 8 centers, Etech fosters an inclusive environment creating opportunities for real talents. The exemplary growth and proven track record of success are inspired by their vision.
"In 2009, we implemented a new philosophy on leadership supporting our vision to make a remarkable difference for each other, our customers, and communities. Our goal was to inspire the Etech leadership team to embrace our vision and participate in transforming our company into a servant-led organization. Over the years, we have incorporated much of Maxwell’s teachings into developing and enhancing the servant leadership culture that is the foundation of Etech today.” said Matt Rocco, Etech’s President & CEO.
