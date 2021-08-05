Santa Maria 2 - Ideal Homes Portugal urges investors to take advantage of the discount while they still can

Santa Maria 2 - Limited units available! The apartments are a great investment opportunity in Lagos, Portugal Located in a scenic part of Lagos! Lagos is a very popular area with tourists! Contact the team at Ideal Homes TODAY!

With a discount this amazing it is to be expected that available units are now limited. Read on to understand why this is a great investment.

FARO, PORTUGAL, August 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideal Homes Portugal is calling on all investors to act now and take advantage of the current discount on offer!If you are an investor and looking for a fantastic opportunity in Portugal then look no further! Santa Maria 2 - Apartments & Lifestyle is a brand new development situated in Lagos, West Algarve.The team at Ideal Homes have summarised why this is a good investment opportunity and why you need to act today and secure your unit!WHY IS SANTA MARIA 2 SPECIAL?About the apartments - The development contains one, two and three bedroom apartments. The apartments feature open plan living / dining room and will have access to a large terrace to enjoy the beautiful views of Lagos and all bedrooms will have fitted wardrobes. The bathrooms will have underfloor heating installed. Other features include air-conditioning, electric shutters, excellent thermal and acoustic insulation and the water heater connected to a solar panel system.Location - Situated in a prime location in Lagos, at just a short two minute drive from the beach and close to its historic city centre, you could not ask for a better location. This is a very popular area for visitors. From beaches to golf to historical monuments there will be something for everyone to enjoy!Developer - The developer is well known and renowned for providing excellent quality across all the condominiums they have launched previously.All the apartments will offer luxury finishes throughout.Rental Income - These apartments will generate rental income if you plan on purchasing as an investment. Ideal Homes is able to assist you with rental projections and all your rental and property management requirements!DISCOUNT AVAILABLEIdeal Homes currently has a 4x10' package you can take advantage of:- 10% discount- 10% deposit- 10% six months later- 10% another six months laterWith prices starting at 455,000€, with the current discount you can get one for 409,500€ TODAY!FINANCING YOUR PROPERTYTake advantage of the low interest rates in Portugal and the fact that Ideal Homes has their own in-house mortgage broker. To give you an idea, if you purchased the 2 bedroom apartment with the discount, the mortgage simulation over 40 years would be as follows:Finance Over 40 Years With DiscountProperty Value - 409,500€20% Down Payment - 81,900€Principal - 327,600€Interest - 0.9%Payment per/month - 812.96€These apartments are well suited to be used as a holiday home, rental investment or even permanent residence.If you require more information on the units, prices or even a virtual tour please get in touch with the team at Ideal Homes Portugal on info@idealhomesportugal.com or give them a call on +351 289 513 434.

