Dais World ties up with India's Top Cancer Treatment Centre- TATA Memorial for its Donate-per-Install Initiative

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAIS WORLD (The Flagship brand of DAIS INFORMATICS PRIVATE LIMITED) has announced a CSR Initiative with TATA MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, TATA MEMORIAL CENTRE (TMH), a specialist Cancer Treatment and Research Centre situated at Mumbai, Maharashtra.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between both organisations on the 26th of July 2021 here in Mumbai following which Dais World has pledged to contribute to Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Memorial Centre Re. 1 per install of its mobile application from online stores via a dedicated QR code showing on its ads and placements.

This noble initiative was taken up by Dais World when they decided to relate themselves to an important cause. Dais World found a trusted partner in Tata Memorial Hospital, who, it firmly believes, will utilize its contributions in the rightful manner.

On the commencement of this initiative on the part of his organization, Mr. Abhishek Deb, Founder and the Executive Director of Dais Informatics Private limited stated, "Tata Memorial, the very mention of this name brings hope to millions of my countrymen. For decades, this esteemed institution has continued to serve relentlessly. As Dais World gets this opportunity to serve them back with this beautiful association, we feel immensely delighted. I would want to believe that our humble and steady contributions ahead would help save some lives."

As part of this endeavour, a dedicated QR code will be generated and placed on Dais World's platforms in order to create awareness of the cause and the genuineness of the contributions essential towards it.

About Dais World:

Dais World is a Free-to-use News Media platform uniquely built on the base of its proprietary Media Technology leveraging its capability to disseminate meaningful News Content to its users within a matter of seconds.

Dais World has quickly gained popularity amongst its target audiences who come to the platform to read and be rewarded for this habit. Dais World is everything a contemporary digital-ready reader would need to stay updated.

Contact Information

DAIS INFORMATICS PRIVATE LIMITED (Brand owner of DAIS WORLD)

Ms. SONAM BHAGAT

BUSINESS HEAD/EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Address: Hyderabad, Telangana.

Telephone: +91 8779860147

E-mail: connect@dais.world