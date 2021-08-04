Global Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Market 2021-2030

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is expected to decline from $56.94 billion in 2020 to $44.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -22%. The high growth is mainly due to growth in online services due to COVID-19 that increased demand for IaaS. The infrastructure as a service market is expected to reach $74.63 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 13.8%. Rise in cloud adoption across several industry verticals such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government and education, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and more at a rapid pace is expected to propel the market growth of infrastructure as a service market during the forecast period.

The infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market consists of sales of computer infrastructure by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide IaaS on-demand through an internet platform. IaaS refers to providing access to computer infrastructure through networked servers. The market comprises of revenue generated by the establishments providing IaaS host hardware, software, servers, storage and other infrastructure components for their users. These components include networking features, computer hardware, space for data storage, system maintenance, backup and resiliency planning. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Trends In The Global Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market

Distributed cloud, referred to the availability of public cloud services in different physical solutions while the provider remains responsible for the operation, governance, updates and evolution of the services is expected to be one of the major opportunities for the development of the infrastructure as a service market. This distributed cloud model is advantageous to the organizations that have faced issues related to the physical locations in the past. This will allow infrastructure and operations organizations to place the public cloud services at the locations of their choice which will attract consumers who are willing to modernize using the public cloud. The rise of Edge cloud computing and multi-cloud computing will eventually result in the rise to the concept of distributed cloud.

Global Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Segments:

The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is further segmented based on deployment type, application, end user, industry vertical, operation and geography.

By Deployment Type: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

By Application: Managed Hosting, Storage As A Service, Disaster Recovery As A Service And Backup, Compute As A Service (CaaS), Network As A Service (NaaS), Content Delivery Services, High-Performance Computing As A Service (HPcaaS)

By End User: Small And Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Education, Healthcare, IT And Telecom, Retail, Manufacturing, Media And Entertainment, Others

By Operation: Rechargeable, Non-Rechargeable

By Geography: The global infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Infrastructure As A Service (IaaS) Market Organizations Covered: Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), VMware Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies.

