Land Safety Briefings Announced for SMi Group’s Defence Safety 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: The British Army HQ, U.S. Army, and German Armed Forces will be giving the latest land safety updates at Defence Safety 2021.LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s 4th Annual Defence Safety Conference, taking place in London, UK, on the 4th and 5th October 2021, will examine the strategies and technologies which aim to enhance safety across the land, air, and maritime domains to provide a comprehensive overview of safety in the defence industry.
Supported by UK MoD’s Defence Safety Authority (DSA), Defence Safety 2021 will bring together 250+ attendees from around the world to review the safe delivery of defence capabilities.
For commercial organisations, it is £1499 and for all military and government personnel, it is free to register. There is a £100 early bird saving ending 31st August 2021. Register at http://www.defencesafety.com/pr4.
The latest information on land safety will be presented in-depth by senior personnel from the British Army HQ, U.S. Army, German Armed Forces and more, highlighting topics such as simplifying safety, the challenges associated with unmanned systems, accident investigation, and much more.
This year’s land safety briefings will include:
Lieutenant General Christopher Tickell, Deputy Chief of General Staff, Army HQ will be presenting on ‘British Army Safety Delivery Across an Evolving Fighting Force Safety Culture and Leadership as a continuous focus’, covering:
• Advances in accident investigation
• Can safety be simplified for greater enterprise-wide success?
• The rise of unmanned systems and the safety challenges associated
• Maximising Army capability through safe practises
Brigadier General Andrew Hilmes, Commander, U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, U.S. Army will be presenting on ‘The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center (USACRC): Safety Through Leadership and Effective Governance’. Full presentation details to be confirmed shortly.
Colonel Georg von Harling, Head of the Department Fire Protection & Hazardous Materials, German Armed Forces will be presenting on ‘Optimising the Defence Mission Whilst Enhancing Health and Safety’, covering:
• “Strategy 2030 for military firefighting” in support of the German Armed Forces
• Creating a wider adoption of safeguarding measures across the Bundeswehr
• LL from the last 12 months from safety initiatives under Corona
The complimentary brochure, which includes the full speaker line-up and programme details, is available at http://www.defencesafety.com/pr4.
Defence Safety Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Babcock Nuclear
Sponsors: Abbott Risk Consulting, BMT, MBDA, tlmNexus
To sponsor, speak and/or exhibit at this event, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For all media enquiries, contact Trizsa Ardael on +44 (0) 20 7827 6086 or email mardael@smi-online.co.uk
