Direct-To-Home or DTH Market Share 2021, Market Size, Trends, And Overview

The Business Research Company’s Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market is expected to grow from $118.88 billion in 2020 to $126.93 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The direct-to-home (DTH) satellite television services market is expected to reach $166.57 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market covered in this report is segmented by type into standard TV, HD, Ultra HD; by end-user into residential, commercial, on-vehicle, and by subscription type into basic, premium, others.

The Ultra High Definition (UHD) delivers high-quality resolution and image quality in 4K/UHD televisions. The demand for Ultra HD televisions is growing very fast because they are energy efficient and provides higher quality video content. Ultra HD televisions are the latest and fastest-growing segment in consumer electronics. According to a research report by Intertrust, the global 4K Ultra HD TV market is expected to reach $380.9 billion by 2025.

Interactive TV service is a current trend emerging in Direct-To-Home (DTH) services. The interactive services can be anything that can be accessed for movie-on-demand, video conferencing, e-mail, or any other similar activity. Video conferencing, social media networking, and streaming TV content have been growing rapidly due to an increase in demand for broadband internet services. According to PwC’s Entertainment and Media Outlook, nowadays interactive services are being provided by DTH service providers to change the user interface. The television industry has been transformed several times to survive by giving tough competition to OTT players. The DTH services are adding many interactive services and games along with channel broadcasting to change the user experience.

The major players covered in the global direct-to-home (DTH) services market are Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd, Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., True Visions Public Company Limited, Norsat International Inc., Pace Micro Technology Plc, Sun Direct TV Private Limited, SES SA, Eutelsat, Dish Home, TataSky, Airtel Digital, Videocon D2H, Sun Direct, Dish TV, Big TV, True Corporation Public Company Limited, Thaicom Public Company Limited, Astro Malaysia Holdings Berhad, ARRIS International Limited, Sky Deutschland, Tivusat.

Direct-To-Home (DTH) Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides direct-to-home (DTH) services market overview, forecast direct-to-home (DTH) services market size and growth for the whole market, direct-to-home (DTH) services market segments, and geographies, direct-to-home (DTH) services market trends, direct-to-home (DTH) services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

