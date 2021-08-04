Bi-Specific MAbs Market's 28% Growth Rate Is Mainly Due To Increasing Prevalence Of Cancer And Other Chronic Diseases

Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change To 2030 Bi-Specific MAbS Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bi-specific MAbs market is expected to grow from $2.93 billion in 2020 to $3.75 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10 billion in 2025 at a continued CAGR of 28%. The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases is anticipated to propel the demand for the bispecific monoclonal antibodies market to treat these diseases effectively.

Bi-specific monoclonal antibodies are developed for the treatment of various cancers, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and autoimmune disorders. Bi-specific monoclonal antibodies are considered to be more effective than monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) as these target two or more tumor antigens on cells to disrupt cancer progression.

The major players covered in the bispecific antibody therapeutics market are Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bistro-Myers Squibb. Mylan N.V., Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., Abbott, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Roche, Sanofi, Genentech, Immunomedics, Chugai Pharmaceutical, EMD Serono, Emergent BioSolutions, Jounce Therapeutics, MarcoGenics, Merus, Neovii Biotech, NovImmune SA, OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Pieris, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Companies in the bi-specific MAbs market are increasingly investing in various strategic initiatives such as collaborations and partnerships to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in July 2020, Atreca, Inc., a US-based clinical-stage biotechnology company, and Xencor, Inc. entered into a strategic partnership to develop, discover, and commercialize Novel T cell engaging Bi-specific antibodies as potential therapeutics for oncology treatment. Xencor, Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment.

TBRC’s global bi-specific MAbs market report is segmented by type into catumaxomab (removab), blinatumomab, duligotumab, SAR 156597; by product type into in vivo, in vitro; by indication into cancer, autoimmune diseases, inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, microbial diseases, others; by end-use into hospitals, research institutes, others.

Bi-Specific MAbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 provides bi-specific MAbs market overview, forecast bi-specific MAbs market size and growth for the whole market, bi-specific MAbs market segments, and geographies, bi-specific MAbs market trends, bi-specific MAbs market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

