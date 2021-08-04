Global Armored Vehicles Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Armored Vehicles Market 2021-2030

Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Armored Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the global armored vehicles market is expected to decline from $5.69 billion in 2020 to $5.68 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.2%. The armored vehicles market is anticipated to record a decline in market revenues in 2021 on account of post-COVID-19 implications involving workforce shortages and operational challenges and slowdown in global manufacturing activities. The armored vehicles market is expected to reach $6.35 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.8%. Increased military spending is expected to fuel the growth of the armored vehicles market over coming years.

The armored vehicles market consists of sales of armored vehicles by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce armored vehicles. The armored fighting vehicle is a self-propelled, weaponized military vehicle used for combat operations.

Trends In The Global Armored Vehicles Market

The unmanned armored vehicle is a key trend gaining the popularity in the armored vehicles market. The use of unmanned armored vehicles in the defense sector is increasingly evolving and military organizations around the globe are experimenting with their use in an attempt to understand what actually such systems can bring and how they can best be incorporated into existing power structures. For instance, in March 2020, the first unmanned armored vehicle from SOORAN, capable of fighting on battlefields and operating from a distance, grabbed the attention of the Indian Army. SOORAN is an artificial intelligence multi-terrain vehicle fitted with a petrol engine and can be controlled in three modes, including remote teleoperation, mobile control station teleoperation and autonomous mode.

Global Armored Vehicles Market Segments:

The global armored vehicles market is further segmented based on vehicle type, platform, system, mobility and geography.

By Vehicle Type: Armored Personnel Carrier, Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Main Battle Tanks, Tactical Truck, Bus, Others

By Platform: Combat Vehicles, Combat Support Vehicles, Unmanned Armored Ground Vehicles

By System: Engine, Drive System, Ballistic Armor, Fire Control System (FCS), Armaments, Ammunition Handling System, Countermeasure System, Command And Control System, Others

By Mobility: Tracked, Wheeled, 4X4, 6X6, 8X8, Others

By Geography: The global armored vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Armored Vehicles Market Organizations Covered: BAE Systems, Oshkosh Corp, International Armored Group, General Dynamics Land Systems, Textron, Rheinmetall.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

