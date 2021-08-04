Wearable Injectors Market Companies Increase Merger And Acquisition Activity For Increased Production

Submit Release
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The focus areas for many companies in the wearable injectors manufacturing market have shifted to increasing mergers and acquisitions to acquire more production capabilities. Large prime manufactures are forming joint ventures or buying small or mid-sized companies to acquire new capabilities or gain access to new markets. For instance, in April 2020, Zealand Pharma completed its acquisition of Valeritas, Inc., to expand the product portfolios and capabilities of the company. The acquisition is expected to build Zealand Pharma's capabilities and significantly increase its market share in the market. In April 2018, United Therapeutics acquired SteadyMed Ltd, a USA-based wearable injector manufacturing company to expand the company’s profile.
The major players covered in the wearable drug delivery market are Amgen, Becton, Dickinson & Co., Enable Injections, Insulet Corporation, Ypsomed, Medtronic, Tandem Diabetes Care, Valeritas, West Pharmaceutical Services, Sensile Medical AG, Gerresheimer, Dexcom, Consort Medical, United Therapeutics, Bühler Motor GmbH, Debiotech, UNILIFE CORPORATION, Cellnovo.

The global wearable injectors market size is expected to grow from $5.15 billion in 2020 to $5.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $10.39 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 16%.

The wearable injectors market consists of sales of wearable injectors and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture wearable injectors. Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices that adhere to the body while the drug is administered subcutaneously over a preset time duration. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The global wearable injectors market is segmented by type into on-body injectors, off-body injectors; by end-user into hospitals, clinics, home-care settings; by application into immune-oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, others.

