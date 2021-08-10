Aditya Hrudayam - Hymn dedicated to Sun by Award-Winning Composer, Music Producer & Singer - S. J. Jananiy
Reciting/Listening to this chant helps to achieve the confidence to conquer obstacles, especially during challenging times of Pandemic COVID19.CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aditya Hrudayam - Hymn dedicated to Sun is a contemporary interpretation - Composed, Music Produced & Sung by the versatile award-winning musician S. J. Jananiy - a blend of Pop & Indian Classical Music.
This chant was recited by Sage Agastya to Rama on the battlefield before fighting with Ravana.
Reciting/listening to Aditya Hrudayam helps to achieve the confidence to conquer obstacles & creates the divine Aura upon ourselves
One of the most powerful chants that humanity can put into use in times of need, especially during the challenging times of the Pandemic - COVID19.
It is a prayer to Sun. From ancient times, in every civilization Sun is being worshiped. Sun gives light to each and every living and no-living thing.
Surya (also known as Aditya) is the Hindu god of the Sun. He is considered the creator of the universe and the source of all life. He is the supreme who brings light and warmth to the world.
