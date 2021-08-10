Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,609 in the last 365 days.

Aditya Hrudayam - Hymn dedicated to Sun by Award-Winning Composer, Music Producer & Singer - S. J. Jananiy

Reciting/Listening to this chant helps to achieve the confidence to conquer obstacles, especially during challenging times of Pandemic COVID19.

CHENNAI, TAMILNADU, INDIA, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aditya Hrudayam - Hymn dedicated to Sun is a contemporary interpretation - Composed, Music Produced & Sung by the versatile award-winning musician S. J. Jananiy - a blend of Pop & Indian Classical Music.

This chant was recited by Sage Agastya to Rama on the battlefield before fighting with Ravana.

Reciting/listening to Aditya Hrudayam helps to achieve the confidence to conquer obstacles & creates the divine Aura upon ourselves

One of the most powerful chants that humanity can put into use in times of need, especially during the challenging times of the Pandemic - COVID19.

It is a prayer to Sun. From ancient times, in every civilization Sun is being worshiped. Sun gives light to each and every living and no-living thing.

Surya (also known as Aditya) is the Hindu god of the Sun. He is considered the creator of the universe and the source of all life. He is the supreme who brings light and warmth to the world.

Jananiy. S. J
JSJ Audio
+919840028347 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Aditya Hrudayam - Hymn dedicated to Sun by Award-Winning Composer, Music Producer & Singer - S. J. Jananiy

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.