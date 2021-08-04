“IKAR: The World’s first HUMICORN plans to raise up to € 100 Million”

Mario Diel and Howard Beasey - Co- Founders IKAR Holdings

IKAR the World’s first HUMICORN is planning to raise up to € 100 Million through several funding rounds in the upcoming months.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IKAR the World’s first HUMICORN is planning to raise up to € 100 Million through several funding rounds in the upcoming months.

IKAR’s Founders, Mario Diel and Howard Beasey are in talks with several strategic investor partners to raise up to € 100 Million for the Holding at an enterprise value of € 1 Billion.

The potential investors include several billionaires, family offices and impact investment groups.

IKAR is targeting to become a € 100 Billion Assets under Management Group by latest 2032.

The first capital is expected to be invested primarily in direct investment in companies, which have been developed entirely in the IKAR matrix.

Furthermore the group is intending to use these funds to co-invest in existing pipelines, in IKAR sector funds and in SPACS.

Mario Diel, the Chairman and Founder stated: “We are in advanced fundraising stage. Given the confidentiality agreements signed, we can not comment on further details”.

IKAR is a London –based multi-tiered entrepreneurial investment house focused on investment, M&A, joint ventures, and the creation of new entities and assets across our different sector groups.

IKAR also holds services and consultancy practices, an in-house business incubator, and an own business and impact think tank, the IKAR Global Institute.

The IKAR mission is to accelerate wealth creation and prosperity in balance with driving sustainable economic opportunity, significant positive impact, democratized prosperity, and innovation into the future.

Since 2019, IKAR has forged a matrix of over 20+ companies as well as the IKAR Global Institute.

Within this same 2-year period, IKAR has harnessed global leaders from every sector of society.

In addition, in July 2021 the IKAR Global Institute launched what they believe may be one of the world’s largest Human Capital impact initiatives, the #1MillionFutureLeaders Initiative.

IKAR’s realization that solutions are desperately needed to address the failures revealed during Pandemic gave birth to the creation of the World’s first HUMICORN!



