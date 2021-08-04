Hall of Mirrors a Contemporary Circus Show Takes Flight In Miami

Submit Release
Miami Circus and Theatre Performers Team Up For Hall of Mirrors A Contemporary Circus Show by Les Ailes du Desir Foundation

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, August 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you love high-flying acrobatics, death- defying aerial stunts, and the beauty and grace of dance, you won’t want to miss Hall of Mirrors, a production of Les Ailes du Désir Foundation (LADD) on Thursday, August 5th at 6:30pm at Fantasy Theatre Factory in Miami.

This unique collaboration features award winning Circus artists Nicolas Allard, gold medalist of the Cirque de Demain, Silvia Dopazo from Cirque du Soleil and professional dancer Elisa Palermo. They are sharing the stage with LADD talented and pre-professional students at the Fantasy Theater Factory.

Hall of Mirrors is a series of multidisciplinary performances inviting the audience into a riveting mix of Circus aerial skills, physical theater, dance, contortion, music, acrobatics and moments of pure grace yielding to rushes of adrenaline to showcase the latest cross collaborative creation in support of LADD Foundation.

Come see this beautiful artistic creation! You will leave in awe!

Doors open at 6PM on August 5th for immersive entrance at Fantasy Theater Factory. For information email info@lesailesdudesir.org. or call 786–478–5891.
Show starts at 6:30PM. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Les Ailes du Désir Foundation
Les Ailes du Désir Foundation (LADD)
+1 786-478-5891
info@lesailesdudesir.org

Hall of Mirrors

