Gov. Ivey Announces Sensory-Inclusive Training for State Law Enforcement Officers

Governor Kay Ivey announced on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, a statewide partnership between the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and KultureCity, making ALEA the nation’s first state law enforcement agency to train and become sensory-inclusive. Learn more at: https://governor.alabama.gov/newsroom/2021/08/governor-ivey-announces-sensory-inclusive-training-for-state-law-enforcement-officers/. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)