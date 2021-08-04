Attorney General Dave Yost's Statement on Fallen Nelsonville Officer Scott Dawley

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Nelsonsville Police Officer Scott Dawley:

"Law enforcement officers make immeasurable sacrifices to keep us safe, willingly putting their lives on the line to protect others. My deepest condolences are with Officer Dawley's family and the Nelsonville community."

