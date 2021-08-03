PHOTOS/FOOTAGE AVAILABLE: Governor Cooper Visits Cumberland County Vaccine Clinic, Urges North Carolinians to Get Vaccinated

Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited the Cumberland County Public Health Department vaccine clinic in Fayetteville to emphasize the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine as cases and hospitalizations rise across North Carolina. The Governor thanked health department staff and North Carolina National Guardsmen on site for their work making these vaccines accessible to people in their community.

“The people of Fayetteville and Cumberland County are stepping up to defeat this virus and put the pandemic in our rearview mirror,” said Governor Cooper. “Don’t wait until you and your loved ones are sick, in the hospital or dying to get this vaccine, because then it’s too late. Get a lifesaving shot today.”

The health department is working to make it easier for people to get vaccinated by collaborating with the North Carolina National Guard and the N.C. Cooperative Extension, a North Carolina State University initiative which works with local governments to address issues communities are facing across the state.

“Cumberland County is in an area of high community transmission. The time is now for everyone 12 and older to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Green, Cumberland County Health Director. “Before going back to school, returning to your college campus, fall sports and before more of our neighbors are hospitalized and more lives are lost, please don't wait to vaccinate.”

To date, North Carolina has administered nearly 9.8 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 58 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated. Sixty-one percent of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, including 87 percent of people 65 and over. With COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing in unvaccinated North Carolinians, Governor Cooper urges people to get their shot quickly.

North Carolinians can learn more about the state’s vaccine distribution at myspot.nc.gov (English) or Vacunate.nc.gov (Spanish). Find a nearby vaccine provider using NCDHHS’ online tool, Find a Vaccine Location. The state’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline number is 888-675-4567.

Video footage of this event will be available for media use here and here.

Still photos will be available here, credit to Andrew Craft of Fayetteville Observer.

###