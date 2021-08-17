Caston Binger shares how a DIY project transformed into a thriving lucrative business
EINPresswire.com/ -- Caston Binger, a real estate investor and founder of Caston Binger Home Renovations, is excited to announce the launch of his new business website and recent feature interview with Billion Success Media, an online entrepreneur magazine. The feature article shares how he started out as a real estate investor and how renovating homes has enabled him to pursue his passion to help homeowners transform their average living space into a welcoming dream space.
During the first part of the interview, Caston describes how his passion for home renovations started by completing his own home DIY projects. One project led to the next. He completed a tile job for a relative, then built a deck for a neighbor. Word of mouth traveled quickly and before he knew it, he had grown to a larger renovation company with several clients and multiple contracts.
While describing the skills needed to be a successful entrepreneur, he says, “One must have passion. I believe that half-hearted attempts to do anything will not yield successful outcomes. Therefore, an entrepreneur needs to be passionate about their work and about achieving their goals.”
When asked to describe one mistake he made when he started his business, Caston said, “One of my earliest mistakes at the start of my business was overworking myself physically. In the early days of the company, I was still working a full-time job. I’d start my mornings as early as 4 am at my day job. After I clocked out, I would drive directly to the renovation property and work there until 11 PM. Once home, I’d make a late dinner and settle in. By the time I got in bed, it was usually well after midnight. I was exhausted and had to be up to start all over again in a few hours.
Taking his role and physical health seriously, he makes sure that he remains productive by eating healthy, sleeping at least 10 hours a night, and exercising every day. Aside from continuously helping his clients, Caston says that he is looking forward to the future and expanding the services being offered by his home renovations business. Anyone interested in the full interview can find it here.
About Caston Binger Home Renovations
Caston Binger Home Renovations, offers a wide variety of remodeling solutions for clients both small and large. With over 15 years of renovation improvement experience, Caston Binger provides top-quality workmanship, reliability, and personalized one-on-one attention from start to finish. He also offers commercial improvement services. No matter what your style may be, he’ll design and complete your remodel according to your exact specifications.
