Libertarian Party of New York Calls For the Immediate Resignation of Governor Andrew Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women — including former and current state employees. Source: Creative Commons LPNY Logo Attorney General Letitia James

The Libertarian Party of NY joined prominent Democrats in calling for Andrew Cuomo's resignation given the alleged toxic and unsafe work environment for women.

If he has created such a toxic environment that is clearly unsafe for women in his own office, it is unconscionable to consider him a fit leader.” — Cody Anderson