Opinion: California’s political future lies in how voting maps are redrawn

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission agreed to ask the state Supreme Court to extend for one last time the deadline to finalize the new legislative and congressional maps. Expecting that the commission will receive census data in August, commissioners sought permission to set a new deadline of Jan. 14 to complete their work.
