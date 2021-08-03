Judge Holds Two Domestic Violence Defendants During Presentments

By Amaya Smith - August 3, 2021 Court | Daily Stories | Domestic Violence | Homicides | Presentments | Suspects |

A DC Superior Court judge held two domestic violence defendants during presentments on Aug. 2.

A total of 39 defendants were presented before the court.

Two domestic violence defendants were charged with simple assault as well as contempt for allegedly violating their release conditions in previous cases. Judge Renee Raymond held them both. They will return to court on Aug. 17.

Four bench warrants were issued for domestic violence defendants charged on July 30 who reportedly failed to have GPS monitors installed. Their charges include simple assault, attempted possession of a prohibited weapon, obstruction of justice and no permit.

Klein Lawrence was scheduled to appear in court on a first-degree murder while armed charge, but his presentment hearing was rescheduled to Aug. 3 due to him reportedly being in the hospital.