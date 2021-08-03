Sway TV and Streaming Partner Amazon Live Join Paul Mitchell The School in Costa Mesa for their 2021 FUNraising Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sway TV and Michelle Mitchell help kick off the 2021 FUNraising event at the flagship Paul Mitchell The School in Costa Mesa.
Each year, Future Professionals (Paul Mitchell The School Students) and staff from the nationwide network of Paul Mitchell Schools raise money for various charities with their annual “FUNraising” campaign. The top FUNraising schools receive a day of education in their schools with renowned beauty industry artists and educators who donate their time.
Through Sway TV and their streaming partner Amazon Live, Michelle conducted exciting, heartfelt interviews with Leeza Gibbons and Winn Claybaugh, as well as Education Director, Taylor Ingram. The commencement event included competitions between Future Professionals, trying to raise money for animal shelters, mental health organizations, clubs for youth, shelters for victims of domestic violence, and many other local causes that school leaders and Future Professionals are passionate about.
“Giving back is a cornerstone of our philosophy,” says Dean and Co-founder Winn Claybaugh, “of course we teach the skills needed for a successful career, but we also teach the skills needed for a successful life, and those include being nice and giving back.”
The annual campaign culminates in the FUNraising Gala dinner, hosted by Winn Claybaugh, Paul Mitchell Co-founder and CEO John Paul DeJoria, Paul Mitchell Co-owner Angus Mitchell, and representatives from the supported charities. Thanks to event sponsors who generously underwrite the dinner, every dollar from ticket sales is able to go directly to the charities.
To date, the campaign has raised over $22 million to benefit a number of charitable organizations, including Thirst Project, founded by Seth Maxwell, and Leeza’s Care Connect, founded by Leeza Gibbons. Rather than seeking large corporate donations, Future Professionals raise most of the money through grassroots events like cut-a thons, hair shows, car washes, bake sales, and “casual for a cause” days, with donations averaging $5 to $10.
The interview replays can be viewed on SwayTV.com
hello@shopswaytv.com
Each year, Future Professionals (Paul Mitchell The School Students) and staff from the nationwide network of Paul Mitchell Schools raise money for various charities with their annual “FUNraising” campaign. The top FUNraising schools receive a day of education in their schools with renowned beauty industry artists and educators who donate their time.
Through Sway TV and their streaming partner Amazon Live, Michelle conducted exciting, heartfelt interviews with Leeza Gibbons and Winn Claybaugh, as well as Education Director, Taylor Ingram. The commencement event included competitions between Future Professionals, trying to raise money for animal shelters, mental health organizations, clubs for youth, shelters for victims of domestic violence, and many other local causes that school leaders and Future Professionals are passionate about.
“Giving back is a cornerstone of our philosophy,” says Dean and Co-founder Winn Claybaugh, “of course we teach the skills needed for a successful career, but we also teach the skills needed for a successful life, and those include being nice and giving back.”
The annual campaign culminates in the FUNraising Gala dinner, hosted by Winn Claybaugh, Paul Mitchell Co-founder and CEO John Paul DeJoria, Paul Mitchell Co-owner Angus Mitchell, and representatives from the supported charities. Thanks to event sponsors who generously underwrite the dinner, every dollar from ticket sales is able to go directly to the charities.
To date, the campaign has raised over $22 million to benefit a number of charitable organizations, including Thirst Project, founded by Seth Maxwell, and Leeza’s Care Connect, founded by Leeza Gibbons. Rather than seeking large corporate donations, Future Professionals raise most of the money through grassroots events like cut-a thons, hair shows, car washes, bake sales, and “casual for a cause” days, with donations averaging $5 to $10.
The interview replays can be viewed on SwayTV.com
hello@shopswaytv.com
Sway TV
Sway TV