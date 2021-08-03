Teresa Fata Launches TF Interiors, to Widespread Acclaim
LANSING, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teresa Fata – a Lansing-based entrepreneur with a long track record of launching successful e-commerce businesses – has always had a strong interest in home décor, design, and helping others.
“Although I’ve started several businesses throughout my career, interior design has always been my passion,” Teresa says. “Traditional interior design services can often be costly and out of reach for so many of us, and as the past year and a half has shown, have positive and personalized spaces is incredibly important. I want to help people achieve their dreams
With Teresa’s inspiring vision, it’s no surprise that, in only a few short months, TF Interiors is becoming renowned within the interior design industry for its exclusive home décor and furniture catalog. With each item hand selected to guarantee the highest quality and value possible, customers are offering up rave reviews.
As Teresa herself states, “I thought about launching TF Interiors for years, and thanks to the acclaim we’ve achieved thus far and the plans we have to grow in the weeks and months to come, my dreams are coming true.”
To learn more about TF Interiors, click here.
Teresa Fata
Teresa Fata
TF Interiors
info@tf-interiors.com
