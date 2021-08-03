Missouri Attorney General Obtains Temporary Restraining Order, Halts St. Louis County Mask Mandate
Aug 3, 2021, 13:54 PM by AG Schmitt
Today, the St. Louis County Circuit Court sided with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office and granted a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate in St. Louis County.
“Today, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office delivered a huge win for the people of St. Louis County and obtained a temporary restraining order, halting the enforcement of the mask mandate,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues.” In a ruling on Tuesday afternoon, Judge Ribaudo agreed with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office in that the St. Louis County Council had the authority to terminate the County’s health order pursuant to Section 67.265 RSmo. The temporary restraining order can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/schmitt-v-page-tro.pdf?sfvrsn=d30562af_2 A hearing on a preliminary injunction is tentatively set for August 17 at 9:30 a.m.
