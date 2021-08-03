One lane reopens on northbound I-75 from I-696 to 12 Mile Road

Contact:

Fast facts: - Northbound I-75 has one lane open from I-696 to 12 Mile Road in Madison Heights. - Crews are targeting to open a second northbound lane by the end of the week. - Southbound I-75 remains unchanged, with two lanes open through the area.

August 3, 2021 -- Contracting crews have repaired and paved the left and center lanes of northbound I-75 near 11 Mile Road in the city of Madison Heights. The northbound lanes in the area were closed as crews worked to repair voids under the pavement that were discovered on Friday, July 30.

The center lane will remain closed as crews continue to work on nearby damaged sections of the freeway. It is anticipated the center lane will reopen to traffic by the end of the week.

The northbound I-75 service drive remains closed from 11 Mile Road to Gardenia Avenue. Currently, there is not an estimate on when that section of the service drive will reopen.

The voids appeared when crews were mining for a drainage tunnel under the northbound service drive near 11 1/2 Mile Road. The operation affected the pavement of the northbound lanes and the service drive. This section of northbound I-75 will be rebuilt in 2022 as part of the modernization project.

