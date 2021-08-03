Media Contacts:

Media Release:

Three Nominees Forwarded for the Separate Juvenile Court Judge in Sarpy County

LINCOLN – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Separate Juvenile Court in Sarpy County provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: Jonathon D. Crosby and Patrick R. Runge, both of Omaha; and Katrine M. Herrboldt of Papillion.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Lawrence D. Gendler.

