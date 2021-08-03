Headline Forensic Reconstruction of Stark County John Doe Release to Public

(CANTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier and Stark County Coroner Dr. Ron Rusnak have released a forensic reconstruction of an unidentified man whose remains were found on March 31, 2020.

“Take a close look – we need your help to identify this man,” Yost said. “We are hopeful that this reconstruction will jog someone’s memory and provide law enforcement with the tips necessary to bring closure to his loved ones.”

The male was located next to an oil well site about 20 yards off Sandy Avenue SE in Canton. The remains were completely skeletal, and the male is estimated to have been deceased at least two years.

“A special thanks for all of the efforts of our state and local partners to assist us in identifying our John Doe,” said Sheriff Maier.

A forensic artist with the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation created a clay facial reconstruction of the man at the request of the Stark County Coroner’s Office. BCI’s Criminal Intelligence Unit released a corresponding public bulletin about the case today.

“I would like to personally thank everyone who has participated in efforts to identify our John Doe,” said Dr. Rusnak. “I am so proud of the work that you have done. It is now time to ask our community for their assistance. To the people of Stark County, please help us identify our John Doe so that we may bring closure to his family and assure justice is serviced.”

John Doe is believed to have been between 30 and 50 years old and between 5’1” and 5’9” tall. He was found wearing a navy blue, white and yellow T-shirt, black shorts and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3823. In addition to facial reconstruction models, BCI’s forensic artist is available to assist local law enforcement with the creation of post-mortem images and age-progression photographs to help locate missing persons.

BCI also offers the Project LINK (Linking Individuals Not Known) program, a free service to police, coroners and families of missing individuals. Project LINK was established through the Attorney General’s Office in 1999 to help find missing people, including by matching DNA from family members to DNA from unidentified remains. (DNA submitted by family members is used only for missing persons programs nationwide.)

Law enforcement officers or family members of missing persons interested in learning more about the services provided by BCI’s Missing Persons Unit should call 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6446).

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

-30-