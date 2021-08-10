“Historically Thinking” by Michael Hillery, a thorough study of History to let us know the significance of the past.
“Historically Thinking” by Michael Hillery is a riveting account that explains the methods and practices that are used to affect societies around the world.
Is our identity as Canadians supported by the image portrayed in the history classrooms as a diverse nation, or are we heading to a more unified country under one flag?”PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Historically Thinking”: a compelling study that allows the readers to understand the significance of history within the boundaries of each country around the world and how vital it is to the survival of a society. “Historically Thinking” is the creation of published author Michael Hillery, a teacher in the greater Toronto area, and presently has earned his honored degree from the University of Toronto with a major in History and Drama and Minoring in Women’s Studies. He also has a teaching degree in D’Youville College and a Master of Education in the History of Education at the University of Toronto. Hillery is also passionate about the discipline of History in Canada and around the world.
— Michael Hillery
Hillery shares, “Historically Thinking outlines the simple study of History, stating an argument, finding supporting evidence to support the claim, and providing an answer or solution to that problem. It moves forward into how that discipline contributes to the functioning of various institutions and occupations we see today-themes such as museum displays, film and drama productions including Shakespeare, the careful selection of information in archives and University libraries, and arguments based on facts in Law proceedings and its purpose in school both in higher and public education. Then the study of History is looked at as it is used in the curriculum and how the identity of Canada and the rest of the world is rooted in how we define ourselves through an understanding of our past. Is our identity as Canadians supported by the image portrayed in the history classrooms as a diverse nation, or are we heading to a more unified country under one flag? And what role, if any, does history play in creating that identity, thus making it an important part of all our lives?”
Hillery’s new book lets readers clearly understand how Historians are tasked with recounting the origins of our planet to address the demand for a uniting identity across all cultures and peoples.
In the pages that follow, the author describes to readers of all ages the methods and practices that are used to impact societies in Canada, the United States, and throughout the world, using history as a key component and highlighting its relevance.
