Fantasy Nerds Kicks Off New Brand Before 2021 NFL Season
Fantasy sports managers have a new tool to help them win their leagues this season.
Consolidating the three different platforms into one will allow us to focus our efforts on creating an even more powerful and dynamic site for our more than 1 million users”OSHKOSH, WI, US, August 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TayTech LLC announced today the immediate availability of FantasyNerds.com just in time for the 2021 NFL season. The company previously operated Fantasy Football Nerd, Fantasy Baseball Nerd, and Fantasy Basketball Nerd. FantasyNerds.com combines all three sports into one unified platform for fantasy players to manage their teams, check rankings and projections, and get the latest news to help them win championships.
"Consolidating the three different platforms into one will allow us to focus our efforts on creating an even more powerful and dynamic site for our more than 1 million users" said Joe Dyken, CEO of parent company TayTech LLC. "It is a much better user experience to be able to get all of your fantasy sports information with just a single login."
Using its patented NerdRank algorithm, Fantasy Nerds provides the only weighted consensus in the fantasy sports industry. The platform aggregates rankings and projections from dozens of sites around the web, compares those rankings to actual player performance, and then adjusts to give additional weight to the sites who have proven to be more accurate. Users can sync their leagues between Fantasy Nerds and Yahoo, ESPN, CBS, NFL.com, and more to get instant recommendations with just a click of a button.
Fantasy Nerds was one of the first fantasy sports websites to work with Amazon on their Echo platform. Users can ask Alexa for fantasy football sit/start advice, player news, and daily updates. They can even ask Alexa for assistance in determining who is getting the better side of a potential trade.
Fantasy owners aren't the only ones who benefit from the consolidation. Fantasy sports businesses can take advantage of the new FantasyNerds.com platform with a newly-enhanced fantasy sports API and WordPress plugin allowing them to make use of the Fantasy Nerds data within their own applications and websites. "It is truly remarkable to see how many of our friends in the industry find value in utilizing our weighted consensus data to help fuel their businesses," said Dyken.
Fantasy Nerds has been called the "Cliffs Notes of the Industry" by the Washington Post and the "Best Kept Secret in Fantasy Football" by the New York Times. More than one million users visit the site each year to help them win their league championship.
