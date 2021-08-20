Does Your Pet Have Bad Breath? New Survey Finds Pet Owners Say Yes, But They Kiss Their Pets Anyway
Pets’ bad breath is a big problem, according to a new survey of dog & cat owners conducted by ProBiora Health®.
Pets' bad breath is a rampant problem, according to a new survey of North American dog and cat owners conducted by ProBiora Health®. Fifty-eight percent of pet owners said their pets have terrible breath, and they weren't shy about describing their pet's breath either. Here's how they compared their pet's breath:
— ProBiora Health CEO Christine Koski
• 47 % said smelly garbage
• 37% said old leftovers in the fridge
• 16% said sweaty gym clothes
Gross. But surprisingly, the smelly breath doesn’t keep pet owners from showing love. Only 19 percent said bad breath stopped them from getting close to or kissing their pets, while a whopping 81 percent said bad breath didn’t stop them from being cuddly close with their pets. (We didn’t survey human marriage partners, but we wonder if the results would be the same.)
Despite all that puppy love, 82 percent of pet owners understand that bad breath can signify underlying health conditions. Yet only seven percent of survey respondents take their pets for annual cleanings at the vet. Thirty-six percent said they do nothing to stop bad breath, and the remaining group tries to combat the problem with dental chews or other treatments.
The survey sponsor, ProBiora Health, manufacturers of an easy-to-use oral-care probiotic called ProbioraPet®, asked the survey respondents if they would consider a product that freshens breath and improves oral health. A whopping 91 percent of pet parents said yes. Is fresher breath just around the corner for American pets? We certainly hope so.
Some pet parents are already in the know. In a separate poll of ProBioraPet oral-care probiotic users, 88 percent reported that their pets’ breath has improved since using the product and they were effusive about the results. Several reported their pet’s breath is ‘now sweet enough for them to give me kisses’ and ‘their breath is clean even in the car with the windows rolled up!’
How to Improve Pet Health with Oral-care Probiotics
Poor oral health in pets is often the root cause of bad breath – and costly dental work and extractions. ProBioraPet, a safe, veterinarian-recommended oral-care probiotic specifically developed for dogs and cats, offers help for both.
Developed by ProBiora Health, each scoop contains a patented, science-based probiotic blend that helps improve pets’ breath and, even more importantly, their oral health ProBioraPet is formulated specifically for oral care versus commonly known digestive probiotics, which are designed to improve gut health. Oral-care probiotics reinforce the positive bacteria in a pet’s mouth and crowd out the unhealthy bacteria, including those that can cause gum problems and create bad breath.
According to the American Veterinary Dental Society (AVDS), 80 percent of dogs and 70 percent of cats show signs of oral disease by age three. Without proper veterinary and home preventive care, pathogenic bacteria in the mouth overgrow and promote plaque and tartar buildup which can lead to periodontal disease.
“Dogs and cats experience very similar oral care issues to those of people,” says ProBiora Health CEO Christine Koski. “The same ‘battle’ occurs in a pet’s mouth that humans also experience – good bacteria must overcome the bad. We all love our pets, and this patented formula is proven. Simply mix the all-natural powder, which is tasteless and odorless, into the pet’s food daily. It’s one of the easiest and most effective ways to boost overall pet health.”
“The patented ProBiora3® bacteria enters the mouth and saliva activates the freeze-dried probiotics which attach themselves to the teeth and gum tissue,” says Martin Handfield, M.Sc., Ph.D., a researcher who worked on the development of ProBiora products. The ProBiora3 strain establishes Colony Forming Units (CFU) of live, active bacteria on the surface of the teeth and deep beneath the gum line.
For more information and to purchase ProBioraPet visit www.probiorahealth.com. To learn about the serious dental problems that can cause pets’ bad breath www.ProBioraHealth.com/pet-badbreath. ProBiora Pet is available at ProBioraPet.com; Chewy.com, Amazon and Walmart.com.
