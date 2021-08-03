Minsi Trail/Hilltown Pike to Close Weekdays for Road Repair in Hilltown Township

King of Prussia, PA – Minsi Trail/Hilltown Pike is scheduled to close between Callowhill Road and Route 113 (Souderton Road) in Hilltown Township, Bucks County, on Monday, August 9, through Friday, August 20, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for base repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Minsi Trail/Hilltown Pike motorists will be directed to use Callowhill Road and Route 113 (Souderton Road). Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

