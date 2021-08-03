High Occupancy Vehicle Lanes to Reopen to Bi-directional Traffic Wednesday Morning in Pittsburgh and Ross

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the reopening of the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes to bi-directional traffic in Ross Township and the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday morning, August 4.

Beginning at approximately 6 a.m. on Wednesday the HOV lanes will open to bi-directional traffic according to the following schedule:

Inbound – Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (HOV 2+)

Outbound – Monday through Friday, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. (HOV 2+)

Outbound – Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. (Unrestricted)

Outbound – Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. (Unrestricted)

Closed – Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The HOV lanes are used to reduce congestion along Interstate 279 (Parkway North) by promoting ridesharing via carpooling, vanpooling, or public transportation. With the exception of motorcycles, all vehicles using the HOV lanes must have at least two people from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Commercial vehicles are not permitted to use the HOV lanes.

Access points for the HOV lanes can be found in the following locations:

INBOUND

Entrances

Exits

OUTBOUND

Entrances

Exits

The HOV lanes closed to traffic on March 16, 2020 for public safety purposes and remained closed to traffic through late May 2021. Currently, the HOV lanes are only open in the outbound direction.

Leading up to the reopening, PennDOT has reviewed HOV operations with staff members, repaired and tested gate controllers, tested all fast-acting gates, ensured communication systems are operational, redeployed HOV guards, and performed dry runs for opening and closing procedures. Additionally, training and certification on HOV operations will occur for new staff members over the next several weeks, necessitating mid-day closures from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Information will be provided in advance of all closures.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

