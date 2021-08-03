PA Senate Dems to Host Policy Hearing on Solitary Confinement in Pennsylvania

At the request of Pennsylvania Senator John Kane (D- Chester/Delaware) and state Representative Tina Davis (D- Bucks), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee will hold a hybrid in person and virtual public hearing to discuss the use of solitary confinement on Pennsylvania prisoners. The hearing will include experts to discuss the psychological impact on inmates and legislative proposals to end the practice of solitary confinement in the commonwealth.

The Senate Democratic Policy Committee is chaired by Senator Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery).

WHEN: The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Chester City Hall | 1 E 4th St. | Chester, PA 19013

The Hearing will also livestreamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and the PA Senate Democratic Caucus Facebook page.

You can register through Zoom here.

WHO: Senator Katie Muth, Senator John Kane, Rep. Tina Davis, and members of the PA Senate and House Democratic Caucuses.