Senators Kane, Kearney, and A. Williams Urge Extension of Federal Eviction Moratorium

Chester, PA − August 3, 2021 − In a letter to Senators Casey and Toomey and Representatives Scanlon and Houlahan, Senators Kane, Kearney, and Anthony Williams urged Congress to extend the federal eviction moratorium, which ended July 31st. The eviction moratorium had been in place since September 2020, providing an essential lifeline for Pennsylvania’s renters.

“We have almost 600,000 Pennsylvanians who are at risk of losing their homes, right now, who have been facing unprecedented financial strain over the past year,” said Senator Kane. “I know what it feels like to be out of work, to be struggling, to worry about whether or not you’ll have the money to cover the rent this month. In the midst of an ongoing health crisis, it’s the last thing folks should have to think about.”

The eviction moratorium proved a critical support to keep working families in their homes since its enaction last September. Pennsylvania families continue to face housing insecurity – in June, more residents requested help with rent and utilities than in the three previous months combined.

“This pandemic is far from over – just yesterday, Delaware County was classified by the CDC as a county with a substantial risk of transmission. And pretending that COVID is not a danger to our communities won’t make it go away. By failing to extend the eviction moratorium, hundreds of thousands of people are being put at risk of houselessness, and at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19,” Senator Kane said.

A full copy of the letter can be found below.

—

Dear Senators and Representatives,

The COVID-19 pandemic began over a year ago. Millions of workers across the country lost their jobs or saw their hours cut; single mothers and working parents lost access to childcare and essential resources. Pennsylvanians faced unprecedented financial strain. For the past ten months, the federal eviction moratorium, first enacted in September 2020, has been a critical lifeline for working people and working families.

Unfortunately, on July 31, that moratorium expired. According to the US Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey, taken in June of this year, that puts nearly 200,000 Pennsylvania renters at risk of eviction in the next two months. Because most renters at risk have three or more people in their households, including children, that means almost 600,000 Pennsylvanians are at risk of losing their homes. And this problem is not getting better: in June, more residents requested help with rent and utilities than in the three previous months combined.

We are writing to urge you and your colleagues to extend the federal eviction moratorium. The eviction moratorium has been critical for keeping low-income and working families in their homes as the pandemic has continued. And as we’ve seen this past month, the pandemic is far from over. Just today, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties were all classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as counties with a substantial risk of transmission; as the Delta variant spreads, and cases continue to climb, it’s as important as ever to support our most vulnerable constituents.

We appreciate your time and consideration for this important issue.

###