Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of KLÖ’s Newest Single “Hit it Good”
On August 10th, 2021 KLÖ’s “Hit it Good” single hits digital retailers worldwide.
The title “Hit it Good” speaks for itself.”DETROIT LAKES, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Early this year, Simplicity 26 Records announced a deal that was reached with Sunai Paradise Music to rebrand Haitian recording artist KLÖ. Their plan is to release a series of singles throughout the summer of 2021 that cater to the international music market and introduces her to new fanbases. (Simplicity 26 Records. April 12th, 2021). Detroit Lakes, MN Based Label, Simplicity 26 Records, Signs New Deal With Orlando, FL Based Haitian Artist ‘Klo’.
— Matthew Clark (CEO of Simplicity 26 Records)
On July 10th, KLÖ’s first single “Luv’s So Good” was released along with the debut of the official music video.
The official music video for “Luv’s So good” reached over 30,000 views on Facebook. (Simplicity 26 Records. July 8th, 2021). Simplicity 26 Records Announces the Release of KLÖ’s First New Single “Luv’s So Good” Since Signing With Label. With this response, KLÖ’s team is excited to debut the music video for “Hit it Good” on her new Youtube channel @KLOVEVO at 6pm EST on August 10th.
August 10th is a big day for KLÖ; as not only is her single “Hit it Good” and it’s official music video being released; a follow up compilation album for her single “Luv’s So Good” featuring remixes from Kenny Summit of Good For You Records, Mike Dominico of Muted Trax, David Wiegand of M.S.L. Records, and Unspoken Notion of Simplicity 26 Records is also hitting digital retailers and streaming sites worldwide. Currently, the “Luv’s So Good” Remix Compilation can be found exclusively at JUNO Downloads. (Simplicity 26 Records. July 27th, 2021) Remix Compilation for KLÖ’s “Luv’s So Good” Single to be Released by Simplicity 26 Records.
“Hit it Good” was composed by Branley Midouin of Sunai Paradise Music and Laury Charles. Midouin along with Fitzreynold Cadet of Noldy Music and Simplicity 26, produced and arranged the single. Gabriel Laporte brought his guitar skills to the table and Myriam Estinval lent her voice as supporting background vocals. The lyrics; written by Charles, are that of an erotic fantasy of sexual attraction. One not any less revealing in the steamy Official Music Video directed by Protheus of Prostreamz; surely, outdoing its predecessor. “The title “Hit it Good” speaks for itself.” says Matthew Clark (CEO of Simplicity 26 Records).
The feedback for “Luv’s So Good” and “Hit it Good” has been so positive that a remix compilation album featuring unreleased remixes of both tracks; along with remixes of her next single, is currently in the works. New “Luv’s So Good” remixes featuring Eddie Hudson, DJ BobbyJamz, and M&Project can be expected on that release. Negotiations are still taking place for remixers of “Hit it Good” and the next single that is still “To Be Announced” later this summer.
An awe-inspiring singer, songwriter, and artist; KLÖ’s journey continues…
About Simplicity 26 Records
Simplicity 26 is an international independent record label. Simplicity 26 is a subsidiary under Selustive Notion International, based in Detroit Lakes, MN, along with sister companies Noldy Music Productions, One Beat Music Kenya, Com'ere Productions, Chronic Leaf Records, Phunky Phamous Entertainment, & Simplicity 26 Distribution. Simplicity 26 is ran by Executive Producer Matthew "Unspoken Notion" Clark, Engineer/Producer Eddie Hudson (Multi-platinum Award Winner), and Producer/Engineer Fitzerynold Cadet (Bass Guitarist for VAYB formerly known as Carimi). Some artist with signed works to Simplicity 26 are; Mike Dominico, Kenny Summit, M&Project, K-Nactif, Manny Rebel, Ella René, Mickey Orlando, David Wiegand, Ivan Lee & Friends, Mapozi Classic, Lizzie, & Rofence.
