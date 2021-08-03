Coronavirus - Eritrea: Announcement from the Ministry of Health (3 August 2021)

Five patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern, Northern Red Sea, and Central Regions.

Out of these, two patients are from the Quarantine Center in Senafe, Southern Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Center in Mahmimet, Northern Red Sea Region. The last patient is from a Quarantine Center in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, sixteen patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Anseba (8), Central (6), and Southern Red Sea (2) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 6,472 while the number of deaths stands at 35.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has risen to 6,564.