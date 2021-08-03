Complete Solar Partners with California Regional Training Center to Support Olympic Hopefuls
Elite Athlete Internships have a two-fold mission: 1) provide career training and development and 2) bring a diversity of thought and skill to Complete Solar.LEHI, UTAH, USA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Chairman and board member for the California Regional Training Center (CA-RTC), Complete Solar CEO Will Anderson has championed a resident athlete program that helps, “...elite-level wrestlers live and train in Palo Alto, CA while pursuing their world and Olympic Championship dreams.”
Complete Solar is participating in this endeavor by sponsoring Tyler Berger and Grant Leeth with Elite Athlete Internships. Both are NCAA All-American wrestlers who are now transitioning to compete internationally. The Elite Athlete Internship is a CA-RTC program that provides financial and career support to athletes as they participate in year-long internships while also training and competing as representatives of the United States in international and Olympic events. The internships provide a unique structure and flexible time commitments that support the athletes’ training and competition needs.
Complete Solar is seeing tremendous benefits from working with the CA-RTC. “The athletes coming through this program are truly world-class,” noted Anderson, adding, “there are very few people who have ever achieved a level of success similar to these men and women in any pursuit. I am a firm believer that the traits that make them world-class in athletics can be redirected toward the professional world, and they will become world-class business professionals.
Grant Leeth and Tyler Berger also commented about what their involvement in this program means. “Piloting this new program means that I can help Stanford get a national title,” said Grant Leeth. “I feel really grateful that I get to participate in this program that gives the flexibility that is needed for training and competing at this level.”
Tyler Berger noted, “From the first conversation I had with Will, it was evident that he and the Complete Solar team were wholly bought into our success. This program is not only helping set the stage for future career success but it is also fueling my dreams of competing in future world and Olympic events.”
About Complete Solar
Complete Solar is a leading residential solar company with a platform technology for managing every aspect of the customer experience. Through this platform, Complete Solar partners with best-in-class companies that specialize in each link of the solar value chain. The platform is designed to become an industry standard that enables further specialization and improves each aspect of the value chain, reducing costs and enhancing the customer experience. The company currently serves 14 states and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.
About California Olympic Regional Training Center
The California Regional Training Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Olympic hopefuls and eligible elite wrestlers of all ages as they train and compete domestically and internationally to become World and Olympic Champions. Operating out of Stanford University the CA-RTC is a recognized U.S. Regional Training Center Site and aims to be the premier destination for Olympic hopefuls. The organization's “360 Degree Wrestler” program was established to fully support its athletes, both in competition and in life by concentrating on three core pillars: Competitive Success, Career Development, and Community and Social Engagement.
Visit www.californiartc.org to learn more.
Sarah Neeley
Complete Solar
+1 909-569-5244
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn